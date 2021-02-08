Loren Dykes won her 100th Wales cap in a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic in April 2019

Wales defender Loren Dykes has retired from professional football.

The 33-year-old full-back won 105 caps after making her international debut in August 2007 against the Netherlands.

She became Wales' second centurion after Jess Fishlock in a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic in April 2019.

"I have decided that now is the right time to announce my official retirement from football. It has been in the pipeline for quite some time," Dykes said.

Last July Dykes ended her playing career with Women's Super League (WSL) side Bristol City and took an assistant coach role with the club, combining that with returning to play for her first club Cardiff City Ladies.

Dykes, who was appointed MBE in 2019 for services to women's football in Wales, will coach the Wales Under-15s as well as at Bristol City in the WSL. She will continue to work towards her full Uefa coaching licence.

"I have slowly made the transition from player to coach over these past few months," Dykes added.

"I want to fully focus my energy on my development as a coach, with responsibilities at both club and youth national level as I work towards the completion of my Uefa A coaching licence.

"Playing for my country has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and has given me memories that I will cherish for life. I now look forward to helping to continue the growth of the game in Wales and help inspire future players in a coaching capacity."

During her playing career, Dykes helped Bristol City win promotion to the WSL, played in two Women's FA Cup finals with them and was part of the side that played in the Women's Champions League in 2014.

She is an ambassador for charity Street Football Wales and as part of that role was an ambassador for the 2019 Homeless World Cup held in Cardiff.