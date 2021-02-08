Last updated on .From the section Football

At least Liverpool are enjoying success somewhere

Phil Foden lit up the game, Diogo Jota has been busy on the sidelines and David Moyes has a new look.

1. Phil Foden

Manchester City earned an impressive and important win at Anfield on Sunday, going five points clear at the top of the table. The win was spearheaded largely by Pep's lad Foden.

2. Recovery going well

While Liverpool struggle to find form and goals, it's good to see that their injured striker has been making good use of his time out on the sidelines.

He became the number one ranked Fifa player in the world on the PlayStation weekend league.

3. Shocking Blues

There were a couple of upsets in the Women's Super League this weekend, which left things looking interesting at the top.

4. The Warnock

The weekend's Super Bowl half-time performance on Sunday night became a meme and brought to mind this classic moment.

5. The Emperor strikes back

David Moyes cut a gloomy figure after Tomas Soucek was shown a very controversial red card in the 97th minute of their goalless draw with Fulham. West Ham have successfully appealed the dismissal.

6. Noble prize

At least this lad is a bit happier to see a West Ham player going in the book.

7. A Marta of great importance

Does anyone actually know for sure how many goals Pele scored anyway?

8. Dancing Keane

An unlikely friendship continues to blossom between Roy Keane and Micah Richards.

9. Thinking outside of the box

This approach to corner kicks by second division German side Karlsruher has truly made us re-evaluate everything we thought we knew about the game.

10. White on the money

In the WSL, Manchester City edged Arsenal, with this stunner from ex-Gunner Ellen White.

11. The Real deal

Sweden international Kosovare Asllani was newly formed Real Madrid women's first-ever signing in July 2019 and has continued to make history ever since. Her 154-second hat-trick against Valencia on Saturday was one of the fastest in history.

12. Weaver Pitch

And, finally, if you didn't try to make some content from *that* Handforth Parish Council meeting, were you even on the internet last week?