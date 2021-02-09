League Two
SalfordSalford City17:30CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hladky
  • 6Clarke
  • 16Turnbull
  • 12Bernard
  • 3Touray
  • 25Coutts
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Towell
  • 24Gotts
  • 10Hunter
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 5Eastham
  • 15Burgess
  • 18Threlkeld
  • 19Wilson
  • 31Evans
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Cambridge

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Burton
  • 2Knoyle
  • 5Taylor
  • 15Okedina
  • 11Dunk
  • 18Tracey
  • 19May
  • 6Drysdale
  • 7Hannant
  • 10Mullin
  • 26Knibbs

Substitutes

  • 3Iredale
  • 8O'Neil
  • 13McKenzie-Lyle
  • 16Alese
  • 17Davies
  • 20Ironside
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Ollie Yates

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge27146743241948
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Tranmere2613583531444
4Newport2512763627943
5Exeter26119648331542
6Carlisle23133734221242
7Morecambe2612683536-142
8Cheltenham25118634231141
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Crawley259883634235
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Harrogate2696113133-233
15Mansfield2471163230232
16Port Vale2895144043-332
17Colchester2671182834-632
18Scunthorpe26102142834-632
19Bradford2587102730-331
20Bolton2587103037-731
21Stevenage26511102129-826
22Barrow2558123136-523
23Grimsby2756162046-2621
24Southend2655161744-2720
