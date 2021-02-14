Aston Villa-Arsenal WSL game called off due to frozen pitch

From the section Women's Football

The Banks's Stadium has suffered two postponements in 24 hours following the loss of landlords Walsall's game against Cheltenham on Saturday

Aston Villa's home Women's Super League game with Arsenal has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Banks's Stadium.

It is a second successive postponement for Marcus Bignot's Villa, who also had Wednesday's local derby with his former club Birmingham City called off.

This follows a host of postponements in men's football on Saturday.

There are two other WSL fixtures scheduled for Sunday - Reading v Everton and Bristol City v Chelsea.

Is the second time Villa's home game with the Gunners has been called off after a waterlogged pitch caused it to be postponed a fortnight ago.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1411214283435
2Man City Women14103146113533
3Man Utd Women15102332161632
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Everton Women125342218418
6Reading Women144641823-518
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

