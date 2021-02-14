Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Banks's Stadium has suffered two postponements in 24 hours following the loss of landlords Walsall's game against Cheltenham on Saturday

Aston Villa's home Women's Super League game with Arsenal has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Banks's Stadium.

It is a second successive postponement for Marcus Bignot's Villa, who also had Wednesday's local derby with his former club Birmingham City called off.

This follows a host of postponements in men's football on Saturday.

There are two other WSL fixtures scheduled for Sunday - Reading v Everton and Bristol City v Chelsea.

Is the second time Villa's home game with the Gunners has been called off after a waterlogged pitch caused it to be postponed a fortnight ago.