Tipton's Portadown team won the Championship last season

Irish Premiership - Tuesday 9 February Date: Tuesday 9 February Coverage: Live commentary and updates on all six matches on Radio Ulster MW; live text commentary and goal clips on the BBC Sport website

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton has said his players must accept new challenges now that there will be no relegation from the Irish Premiership this season.

It was announced last week that the Championship campaign will not go ahead, meaning no teams will drop out of the top flight.

The promoted Ports are three points ahead of basement side Carrick Rangers, who have played two games fewer.

"It must change the dynamic for teams but it hasn't changed me," Tipton said.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Larne on Tuesday night, the former Linfield and Ballymena United striker insisted his players still have plenty to play for on their return to the Premiership.

"I never wanted to finish bottom anyway and I do not want to finish bottom now. It is pride that is at stake - you don't want finishing bottom on your CV, and that you only stayed up because of a technicality.

"The challenge now is a different challenge for the players. How do they motivate themselves with nothing at stake as such? My challenge to them is do they want a new contract and do they want to play for Portadown next season?

"Do they want to prove that they are Premiership players if they are only new into the league or new into the team? That is what is going to drive them on.

"I also have my own motivation - that doesn't need to be said because I want to be successful as a manager."

Adam Salley scored and was sent off in Portadown's draw at Coleraine on Saturday

After securing a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Coleraine on Saturday, Tuesday night's encounter at Inver Park is the latest in the series of full midweek Premiership fixture programmes.

It is a schedule that will be repeated several times for the rest of the season and, while admitting that it will not be easy, Tipton said he will have no sympathy for players about having to play two games a week.

"It's tough but, do you now what, find me a footballer who doesn't want to play football and they are not a footballer," he continued.

"They do not want to train, they want to play matches. We know it is tough and we know they will be tired but the lads would have been tired before our match against Coleraine, and yet they didn't look tired when they were playing.

"It's in your mind. Get out there, run around and you'll be alright. They are young fellas and by playing football they are doing something that hundreds of thousands of people can't do currently.

"Harsh as it sounds, they will get no sympathy from me for having to play two games a week for the next three months. Now, there may be a few injuries, knocks and niggles, but I have to pick the team and that is what I am paid for."

Larne welcome last season's Championship winners to Inver Park on the back of being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

In Tuesday night's other games, Carrick host leaders and title holders Linfield, Warrenpoint travel to Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts are at home to Crusaders.

Glenavon against Coleraine at Mourneview Park and Ballymena United going to the Oval to take on Glentoran complete the line-up of games.