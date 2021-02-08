Last updated on .From the section Man City

The Puskas Arena hosted the 2020 Uefa Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in September

Manchester City's Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Monchengladbach will be played in Budapest, Hungary, after they were banned from travelling to Germany.

Germany has banned most travel from countries affected by new variants of Covid-19, including the UK.

The game will take place at the Puskas Arena on the same date, 24 February.

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool also had their last-16 first leg against RB Leipzig moved to Budapest.

Uefa thanked Monchengladbach and City "for their close cooperation and support", as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for agreeing to host the match.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will host the return leg at Etihad Stadium on 16 March.