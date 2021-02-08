Last updated on .From the section European Football

Isaac Drogba previously played for Guingamp, a team his father Didier also played for

Isaac Drogba, son of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier, has signed for Italian fourth division side Folgore Caratese.

The 20-year-old forward previously had spells in the Chelsea youth set-up and with the under-19 and B teams at French side Guingamp.

Dider Drogba also played for Guingamp before joining Marseille in 2003.

He joined Chelsea a year later and went on to win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

Didier Drogba, who also won a Turkish title with Galatasaray, became the Ivory Coast's all-time top scorer before retiring in 2018.