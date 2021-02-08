Club World Cup
Al AhlyAl Ahly0Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Al Ahly

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mohamed El-Shenawy
  • 30Gamal El-Demirdash
  • 13Benoun
  • 12Ashraf
  • 21MaâloulSubstituted forIbrahim El Hanafiat 28'minutes
  • 8Fathi
  • 17El Soleya
  • 14El Shahat
  • 19Magdy Morsy
  • 27Mohamed Ahmed
  • 7Kahraba

Substitutes

  • 3Ramadan Mohamed
  • 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
  • 9Mohsen
  • 10Sherif
  • 15Dieng
  • 16Lotfi Mostafa
  • 18Mohsen Shalaby
  • 20Samir
  • 25Tawfik
  • 26Bwalya
  • 28Ajayi
  • 31Shobeir

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 22Roca
  • 29Coman
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 4Süle
  • 10Sané
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 24Tolisso
  • 28Oliveira Dantas
  • 34Schneller
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Mohammed Abdulla Hassan

Match Stats

Home TeamAl AhlyAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Afsha (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hamdi Fathi.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  3. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Al Ahly. Yasser Ibrahim replaces Ali Maâloul because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  8. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Badr Benoun (Al Ahly).

  10. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Badr Benoun.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taher Mohamed (Al Ahly) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Hany with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Al Ahly 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Kahraba (Al Ahly).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Badr Benoun.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  19. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Taher Mohamed (Al Ahly).

