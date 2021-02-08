Al Ahly v Bayern Munich

Attempt missed. Afsha (Al Ahly) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hamdi Fathi.
Line-ups
Al Ahly
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mohamed El-Shenawy
- 30Gamal El-Demirdash
- 13Benoun
- 12Ashraf
- 21MaâloulSubstituted forIbrahim El Hanafiat 28'minutes
- 8Fathi
- 17El Soleya
- 14El Shahat
- 19Magdy Morsy
- 27Mohamed Ahmed
- 7Kahraba
Substitutes
- 3Ramadan Mohamed
- 6Ibrahim El Hanafi
- 9Mohsen
- 10Sherif
- 15Dieng
- 16Lotfi Mostafa
- 18Mohsen Shalaby
- 20Samir
- 25Tawfik
- 26Bwalya
- 28Ajayi
- 31Shobeir
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 22Roca
- 29Coman
- 25Müller
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 10Sané
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 20Sarr
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 28Oliveira Dantas
- 34Schneller
- 39Hoffmann
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Mohammed Abdulla Hassan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly).
Substitution
Substitution, Al Ahly. Yasser Ibrahim replaces Ali Maâloul because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Roca (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Badr Benoun (Al Ahly).
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Badr Benoun.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taher Mohamed (Al Ahly) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Hany with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! Al Ahly 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Kahraba (Al Ahly).
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Badr Benoun.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Post update
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Taher Mohamed (Al Ahly).