Atlético Madrid v Celta Vigo

Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 2GiménezBooked at 67mins
- 18FelipeBooked at 23minsSubstituted forTorreiraat 45'minutes
- 4Kondogbia
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 8Saúl
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 10Correa
- 9Suárez
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 20Machín Pérez
- 21Carrasco
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
- 41Castro
- 42Soriano
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 13Blanco
- 2Mallo
- 4Araújo
- 24Murillo
- 19Martín
- 14TapiaBooked at 5mins
- 23Méndez
- 6D SuárezBooked at 78mins
- 9NolitoSubstituted forSolariat 69'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forFerreyraat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Villar
- 8Beltrán
- 11Mor
- 12Ferreyra
- 18Aidoo
- 20Vázquez
- 21Solari
- 27Baeza
- 29Fontán
- 39Holsgrove
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt blocked. Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Booking
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Facundo Ferreyra replaces Santi Mina.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Marcos Llorente tries a through ball, but Lucas Torreira is caught offside.
Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Augusto Solari (Celta de Vigo).
Post update
Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
Post update
Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Nolito.
Attempt missed. Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.