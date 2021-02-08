Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Derek McInnes is the Scottish Premiership's longest-serving manager

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club are "fully behind" manager Derek McInnes despite the side winning only once in eight matches.

There had been suggestions that defeat by Hibernian would spell the end of McInnes' near eight-year spell.

But Cormack says after talks between himself and McInnes on Sunday, the board gave the manager their support.

"We're at the business end of the season and we still have 33 points to play for," Cormack said.

"It's critical we all get behind Derek and the team as we strive for the best possible league finish and qualify for European football once again."

Cormack added that McInnes has proved "countless times" he can turn things around.

Defeat by Hibs left Aberdeen five points behind the Edinburgh side in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership, which would all but guarantee European football up to Christmas next season.

They have failed to score in their last four matches, but signed three strikers on loan on the final day of the transfer window after Sam Cosgrove left for Birmingham City and Scott Wright signed for Rangers.

"It's important Derek focuses on integrating last week's three new signings and getting the team back to winning ways," Cormack continued.

"The coaching staff have had only one full day's training with Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry, whilst Florian Kamberi will hopefully arrive in the next few days."

Aberdeen are at home to St Mirren in the league on Saturday and follow that up with a trip to face Celtic on Wednesday.