Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday

StokeStoke City19:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|29
|17
|7
|5
|39
|24
|15
|58
|2
|Brentford
|29
|16
|9
|4
|55
|30
|25
|57
|3
|Swansea
|27
|15
|8
|4
|35
|15
|20
|53
|4
|Watford
|29
|14
|9
|6
|37
|20
|17
|51
|5
|Reading
|29
|14
|6
|9
|42
|34
|8
|48
|6
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|10
|7
|43
|28
|15
|46
|7
|Cardiff
|29
|11
|7
|11
|40
|33
|7
|40
|8
|Middlesbrough
|29
|11
|7
|11
|32
|30
|2
|40
|9
|Blackburn
|28
|11
|6
|11
|42
|31
|11
|39
|10
|Stoke
|29
|9
|12
|8
|33
|33
|0
|39
|11
|Preston
|29
|12
|3
|14
|34
|37
|-3
|39
|12
|Barnsley
|28
|11
|6
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|39
|13
|Bristol City
|29
|12
|3
|14
|29
|39
|-10
|39
|14
|Millwall
|29
|8
|14
|7
|28
|27
|1
|38
|15
|Luton
|28
|10
|7
|11
|23
|29
|-6
|37
|16
|Nottm Forest
|29
|8
|9
|12
|25
|30
|-5
|33
|17
|QPR
|27
|8
|9
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|33
|18
|Huddersfield
|29
|9
|6
|14
|33
|42
|-9
|33
|19
|Derby
|28
|8
|7
|13
|19
|29
|-10
|31
|20
|Coventry
|29
|7
|10
|12
|27
|40
|-13
|31
|21
|Rotherham
|27
|8
|5
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|29
|22
|Sheff Wed
|28
|9
|7
|12
|21
|30
|-9
|28
|23
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|10
|13
|21
|35
|-14
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|28
|4
|7
|17
|21
|49
|-28
|19
