Championship
WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45DerbyDerby County
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Derby County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455302557
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford29149637201751
5Reading2914694234848
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff29117114033740
8Middlesbrough29117113230240
9Blackburn281161142311139
10Stoke2991283333039
11Preston29123143437-339
12Barnsley28116113134-339
13Bristol City29123142939-1039
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton28107112329-637
16Nottm Forest2989122530-533
17QPR2789102632-633
18Huddersfield2996143342-933
19Derby2887131929-1031
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2897122130-928
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2847172149-2819
View full Championship table

