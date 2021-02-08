Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic defender Nir Bitton is a summer target for Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are keen to bring him home after eight years in Glasgow. (Sun) external-link

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan hasn't given up on a future at Easter Road, where he has a year left on his contract, despite having joined Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan last month until summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

AC Milan, Man United and Everton are among the clubs keen on Celtic goalkeeper Vincent Angelini, 17, according to reports in Italy. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers great Barry Ferguson has urged the club to secure goalkeeper Allan McGregor on fresh terms when his contract expires at the end of the season, because it will cost an "absolute fortune" to replace the 39-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

New Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright is the perfect appointment, says former skipper Garry Hay, who is backing the 57-year-old to steer the club to safety before rebuilding the squad in summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston boss David Martindale has been named Premiership manager of the month for the second time in a row, and plans to keep the January award after donating his December prize to be auctioned off for charity, raising almost £3,500. (Scotsman) external-link