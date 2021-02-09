Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Midfielder Ismaila Soro has been a regular starter for Celtic in recent months

Celtic midfielder Ismaila Soro is undergoing checks but "looks okay" after he crashed his car on Tuesday morning, says manager Neil Lennon.

With much of Scotland hit by heavy snow, the incident caused the Ivorian to miss most of training the day before Celtic's game away to St Mirren.

The sides meet again in the Scottish Premiership after St Mirren's recent win, their first at Celtic in 31 years.

"Soro had a prang in his car due to the adverse weather," said Lennon.

"He missed a large part of the session. He looks okay, we're just checking him out. Hopefully he'll be in the squad for Wednesday."

Celtic have rallied from the St Mirren defeat by posting back-to-back wins - against Kilmarnock and Motherwell - for the first time since December.

But they trail Rangers by 21 points, having played two fewer games, with hopes of a 10th successive title all but over.

And Lennon revealed he has made personal visits to players to check how they are coping amid anger from supporters over the club's disappointing campaign.

"I've actually been to a couple of players' homes just to check on them and make sure they're okay," he said.

"We're going through a difficult period and the level of criticism is something I haven't experienced before either. If it's a shock to me, it must be so difficult for them to comprehend."

Lennon described the 2-1 loss to St Mirren as the "lowest point" of his two spells as Celtic boss, but has been pleased with the two performances since.

"It is difficult to put my finger on the performance against St Mirren, we just didn't seem to have that zip about us at all and we lacked concentration at times," he added.

"I had a few choice words. I told them I was bitterly disappointed. I haven't had to do that many times in my second spell and I've had a good reaction so far."