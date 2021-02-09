Last updated on .From the section National League

Three more National League fixtures scheduled to be played on Tuesday have been postponed due to frozen pitches.

Barnet v FC Halifax Town, Sutton United v Woking and Weymouth v Boreham Wood were all called off after an inspection of conditions at the three grounds.

Dover v Maidenhead was postponed on Monday after heavy snow in Kent and the forecast of more low temperatures.

The match between Aldershot and Chesterfield was called off on Sunday because of Covid-19.

A positive test returned by one of the Spireites squad was confirmed on Saturday, which forced an FA Trophy fifth round tie on the same day between the two sides to be postponed.

Chesterfield's next two National League fixtures, both at home, against Eastleigh on Saturday and Halifax on Tuesday 16 February have also been postponed with first-team players and management ordered to isolate for 10 days.

The club have also withdrawn from the FA Trophy as competition rules state a rescheduled tie must be played within five days of the original fixture.

The possibility of Chesterfield playing an under-19 side was also considered before the decision to forfeit the tie was confirmed.