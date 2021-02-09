Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Sean McConville's actions were not seen by match officials at the time but were caught on video

Accrington midfielder Sean McConville has been banned for four matches after admitting a violent conduct charge following their game with Northampton.

The 31-year-old was part of a melee in the 85th minute of Saturday's draw, in the aftermath of a challenge which saw Stanley's Joe Pritchard sent off.

McConville has apologised to Cobblers defender Peter Kioso external-link over the incident.

"It was the heat of the moment but I understand it was wrong and accept my punishment," he said.

John Coleman's Accrington will be without McConville for Tuesday's League One game against Plymouth and he will also miss matches against Lincoln, Doncaster and Shrewsbury.