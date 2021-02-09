Tommy Wright says he is "fresh and raring to go" in his quest to secure Kilmarnock's Premiership status.

Nine months have passed since the new Rugby Park manager left his position at St Johnstone.

His time out of football's front line did not afford the opportunities he was seeking due to pandemic restrictions. However, the 57-year-old feels reinvigorated and ready for a new challenge.

"It don't go the way I wanted," admitted Wright. "I had planned a few trips to clubs abroad and to a few English Premier League clubs to help with my development as a coach. I did some CPD (continuing professional development) work, but, in the main, it has been gardening, golf, when were allowed to, and a lot of walking.

"Apparently, I've walked the length of the Sahara in the time I've been off and it's done me good. I've lost a lot of weight and got fit. I've been reading and relaxed as best I could in difficult circumstances for everybody and the main thing is I feel fresh and raring to go."

The Northern Irishman has been busy studying Kilmarnock's recent performances, with the Ayrshire side just four points above bottom side Hamilton Academical and on a five-game losing streak.

"They have not been as difficult to beat as they have in the past," said Wright. "They've lost goals too many times to individual errors.

"They've not been cut open by teams. They've conceded goals at bad times and possibly not reacted in the right way. Hopefully I can come in and get them working and get them feeling good about themselves."

Wright has inherited a squad with 17 players out of contract in the summer, but he views that as an advantage for the remaining 11 league games of the season.

"It should give any player who's going out of contract a spur because of the circumstances we are in at the minute where clubs are under pressure throughout the world," he said. "You are fighting for your livelihood - either at the club you're at or to impress somebody else.

"I've seen the way they've trained and I'm pleased I've made the decision to come here."

"It could be said the squad is at a stage where it's ready for a rebuild and I have experience of doing that. I rebuilt two squads at St Johnstone. The last one was taking a squad down from an average age of 31 down to an average age of 23/24. I'm at that stage of my career where that's the sort of challenge I like and thrive on."