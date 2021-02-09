Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon lie 10 points behind fourth-placed Coleraine

The Glenavon v Coleraine and Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders matches in the Premiership have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

The matches, scheduled for Tuesday night, were called off after pitch inspections at Mourneview Park and Stangmore Park at 16:00 GMT.

They are the latest games to be postponed because of the weather or Covid-19.

New dates for the two fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

Tuesday's other four matches are set to go ahead, with leaders Linfield at home to Carrick Rangers and second-placed Larne hosting Portadown.

Glentoran entertain Ballymena United and Cliftonville play Warrenpoint Town.