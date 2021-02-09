Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Latibeaudiere lifts the 2017 Under-17 World Cup alongside his team-mates and Steve Cooper (right)

FA Cup: Swansea City v Manchester City Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Wednesday, 10 February 2021 Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales (FM & DAB in south west Wales), BBC Radio Cymru (updates, then live from 18:00 GMT), the BBC Sport website and app.

Phil Foden, Rhian Brewster and Jadon Sancho. Emile Smith Rowe, Conor Gallagher and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It is no wonder Steve Cooper describes the squad he led to 2017 Under-17 World Cup glory as a particularly talented crop of young English players.

The captain of that team has not yet flourished in senior football as some of his team-mates have.

But Joel Latibeaudiere, who will be reunited with Manchester City when they face Swansea City in the FA Cup on Wednesday night, is confident his time will come.

"I really believe in the manager," Latibeaudiere says.

"When the time's right, I know he'll put me in, keep me going and give me more game-time."

The manager in question is Cooper, who brought Latibeaudiere to Swansea from Manchester City last October.

Latibeaudiere, who turned 21 last month, got a maiden taste of first-team football while on loan at Dutch club FC Twente last season.

At Swansea, the former Manchester City Under-23s captain has had a first taste of the senior game on these shores.

There have been only four appearances to date, but that is no surprise given that Cooper signed Latibeaudiere as a player to develop rather than one to thrust into Swansea's team.

The centre-back is prepared to be patient, although he will be particularly keen for action when Manchester City come to the Liberty Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round.

"Playing against the team where I grew up, came through and kicked off my career - it would be great," Latibeaudiere tells BBC Sport Wales.

Born in Yorkshire and part of Leeds United's youth set-up in his early days, Latibeaudiere moved across the Pennines to Manchester City aged 13.

He says he could not have asked for a better footballing education, on or off the field.

"You all go to the same school throughout the academy, St Bede's. Everything is top quality and you're really looked after," Latibeaudiere explains.

Among his classmates were Sancho, who is now at Borussia Dortmund and was linked with £100m move to Manchester United last year, and Foden, the supremely gifted attacking midfielder currently thriving in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.

"We had a great team," smiles Latibeaudiere, who played for them from under-16s level through to the under-23s.

"Phil has always been that one guy who had something special about him.

"He loves Manchester, loves Man City. I couldn't be happier for him now that he is finally getting the game time he deserves."

Latibeaudiere came close to a senior City debut in the Champions League, when he was summoned from the development squad by Guardiola, but did not make the pitch, and would often train with the club's senior stars.

Joel Latibeaudiere (right) celebrates a Uefa Youth League goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2017 with Phil Foden

Though he never played for Guardiola, Latibeaudiere's level of respect for the Spaniard could not be greater.

"As soon as you are up there he treats you as part of the first team, so there's no going easy on you or anything like that," he explains.

"Then he spends time getting to know you as well. He doesn't just want you there for the training session, he wants to get to know you as a person away from football.

"Then his tactics, his training, he is so passionate. He is just a really good guy all round."

Perhaps the biggest influence on Latibeaudiere was former England defender Joleon Lescott, Manchester City's loan player manager and a mentor for younger players.

"He really took to me and took me under his wing," Latibeaudiere says.

"I learned a lot from Joleon and I am lucky enough to still be in touch with him."

They have discussed the FA Cup, and Latibeaudiere's potential meeting with the club that shaped him.

He was with Manchester City's under-23 squad when Guardiola's side won a cup quarter-final at Swansea two seasons ago.

Graham Potter's Swansea lost that tie 3-2 having gone 2-0 up, with defeat particularly hard to take given that the visitors' winner was offside and their equaliser came from a debatable penalty.

"It was controversial - I have heard!" says Latibeaudiere.

"It's a bit of a personal one for the staff who were here."

Latibeaudiere knows better than most the size of Swansea's task as they attempt to halt Manchester City's 14-game winning streak.

He could still have been at the Etihad Stadium now, but felt the time was right to move on in search of first-team football when Cooper called last autumn.

"It was difficult on a personal level, leaving my friends and people I have grown up with, but Swansea have taken me in like one of their own," Latibeaudiere says.

"It's a great changing room. Every person will put 100% in because we are all striving for the same goal."

Almost years since relegation from the Premier League, that goal is a return to the top flight, and to regular fixtures against the likes of Manchester City.

For the moment a cup tie, and the chance to cause a sizeable shock, will have to do.

A Swansea victory would mean one of those nights when match shirts are kept as mementoes.

In Latibeaudiere's case, that normally prompts complaints in the kit room courtesy of his 13-letter surname.

"My dad is Jamaican and his dad's Jamaican, but the name is French. I must have some French heritage," he says.

"The kitmen aren't happy when I take match shirts home because they have got to reprint."

On this occasion, he would surely be forgiven.