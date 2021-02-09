Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Erik Pieters has already been booked twice in this year's FA Cup

Burnley were saved from a costly FA Cup mistake when they named a suspended player in their line-up - as opponents Bournemouth pointed out the error.

Left-back Erik Pieters was picked for the match at Turf Moor - but the visitors noticed he was ineligible after being booked against MK Dons and Fulham in the previous two rounds.

"It was very gentlemanly of them," Clarets boss Sean Dyche said.

Anthony Glennon was drafted in instead as Bournemouth won 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Since 2018, yellow cards in English domestic professional football have only counted towards suspensions in the competition in which they are received - so Pieters was banned for collecting two bookings in this season's FA Cup.

In the past, clubs fielding an ineligible player have been disqualified from the FA Cup or made to replay matches.