'Withdrawal was due to a technicality issue' - O'Carroll

Diarmuid O'Carroll has said that he was "open and honest" during his application for the Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 manager's role.

The Irish FA announced O'Carroll's appointment to the post on Friday, but he withdrew his application a day later, citing an "administrative error on my part".

O'Carroll has not completed his pro licence, an essential coaching qualification for the role, saying that he described it as "ongoing" in his initial application form.

An Irish FA spokesperson said it could not go into specific cases but that "all Irish FA application forms contain clear questions allowing the applicants to confirm they meet the essential criteria for the role".

O'Carroll, a former Irish League striker, said he has "nothing but praise and goodwill" for the IFA, but that he was keen to clarify the issue from his point of view.

"I have had the chance over the last few days to review my application in full and it clearly states that my pro licence, which is the question mark in this whole process, is ongoing. I've put that in the qualification section of the application," he said.

O'Carroll won four Irish Premiership titles as a player, two with Cliftonville and two with Crusaders

"I've never tried to hide it, anyone who follows me on social media or is anything to do with me will know that I am talking about the assignments and the excitement of the process at all times.

"It is simply a technicality issue in terms of the criteria of the role and it is nobody's fault. I have detailed it in the form and I have never consciously tried to mislead anybody. I've tried to be open and honest throughout the process."

Responding to O'Carroll's remarks, an Irish FA spokesperson said: "We cannot go into specific cases but can confirm all Irish FA application forms contain clear questions allowing the applicants to confirm they meet the essential criteria for the role.

"These answers are signed off as accurate by the applicant and then used by the panel to further shortlist. Only when applicants have confirmed they meet the essential criteria, can they move to the next stage of the process."

The governing body said on Saturday that it will be revisiting the shortlisted candidates for the role, and on Tuesday evening announced that it had appointed Gerard Lyttle as manager of the two international youth teams.

O'Carroll had a short spell as a player with Dungannon Swifts before becoming a coach at Motherwell

O'Carroll, who is confident of now returning to the coaching role at Motherwell that he left to take up the Northern Ireland job, said he is determined to move on from the situation.

"It is one of those where I have spoken to Ian Baraclough (Northern Ireland manager) and I have spoken to the IFA staff," he continued.

"It is something that we need to move on from. The association will move on and, from my point of view, I will move on with my own career and take huge confidence from the fact that I was the person chosen."

O'Carroll, who previously worked for the Irish FA as club and community development officer and within its coach education department, was Under-20 manager at Motherwell, and also provided analysis on opponents for the first team.

He is returning to Scotland this week and praised the Fir Park club for how they have reacted to the situation.

"The people at Motherwell have been nothing but fantastic with me throughout my 18 months there, and they were among the first people on the phone to check I was alright.

"I have had very productive conversations with the manager and the chief executive, so that is something I am excited to get back into."