Celtic forward Albian Ajeti has avoided a two-game ban for diving after an appeal against the Scottish FA charge returned a "not proved" verdict.

The retrospective citing for simulation came after Ajeti's tumble resulted in a penalty during last week's 4-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The Swiss went down under pressure from goalkeeper Colin Doyle, with Odsonne Edouard tucking away the spot-kick.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon had said: "There's obvious contact."

Confirming the club's intention to contest the charge last week, Lennon added: "It was a massive surprise when you consider some of the other things that have been going on this season."

Ajeti had been charged with a breach of Scottish FA disciplinary rule 201 which governs "acts of simulation".

The regulation states "no player shall cause a match official to make an incorrect decision and/or support an error of judgment on the part of a match official by an act of simulation which results in that player's team obtaining a substantial advantage."

A fast track tribunal convened on Tuesday to examine the case with a "not proved" outcome.