Carolina Morace has since taken over at Lazio

Former Italy head coach Carolina Morace says she was "disappointed" the Scottish FA did not follow up on her interest in the vacant Scotland post.

The ex-AC Milan boss, who has now taken over at Lazio Women, approached the governing body in December with a view to replacing Shelley Kerr.

Stuart McLaren has been appointed interim head coach for Scotland's final Euro 2022 qualification dead rubbers.

"Just to show respect is a good thing," Morace told BBC Scotland.

"My agent contacted their chief executive Ian Maxwell in December last year.

"They said we will let you know the process of the recruitment of the coach, but they didn't follow up."

Kerr stepped down in December after a spell in charge of the Scotland national team ended in Euro 2022 qualification disappointment. Previously, Kerr had taken her side to their first World Cup finals in 2019, with no update on a permanent successor yet to come from Hampden.

Morace started her coaching career with Lazio, before going on to manage Italy, Canada, and Trinidad and Tobago. Italy qualified for two European Championships under her, while she led Canada to the World Cup in 2011.

The 57-year-old was keen to make Scotland, who she views as "potentially a good team, who play in a good way", her next international challenge, believing she has plenty to offer.

"I think a team like that, they need the details to move to the next level," she said. "So it means details in everything, in and out of possession. Sometimes it's just one suggestion that helps the player to do much better, like how to position your body when you receive the ball. This is maybe my expertise."

Despite being happy in her new job after returning to Lazio last week, Morace says admits she would still talk to the SFA if they did pick up the phone.

"It could also be that they contact me in two months or after these two matches," she said.

"I'm a polite person. I will speak, of course. Something has changed now but, of course, as I can speak to everybody.

"I don't know how much the federation [SFA] want to invest in women's football, maybe they don't want to invest a lot, and maybe they think that my standard it was too high for them.

"If you have a knowledge in women's football, you know that my name is a good name. They don't know how my teams play. This is not is not just a problem in Scotland, this problem is everywhere."

The Scottish FA has been approached for comment.