No room for racism signs have been a regular part of this season's Premier League matches

The Premier League has launched a No Room For Racism Action Plan to build on the existing moves taken to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

The plan external-link outlines a series of commitments aimed at creating greater access to opportunities and career progression for black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups in football, and actions to eradicate racial prejudice.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the plan aims “to ensure everyone can achieve their potential, regardless of background”.

He added: "There is no place for racism in our sport and the Premier League will continue to take action against all forms of discrimination so that football is inclusive and welcoming for all."

As well as improving playing and coaching pathways for black, Asian and other minority ethnic groups, the scheme aims to raise awareness, educate fans, make the reporting of abusing and discriminatory behaviour easier and improve the enforcement and effectiveness of sanctions, whether offences occur in stadiums or online.

Earlier this week, the Football Association called on the government to act quickly in the fight against racism after Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James, a forward for the club's women's team, were both targeted on social media.

Last month the Duke of Cambridge, president of the FA, described the racist abuse aimed at footballers as "despicable" and urged it "must stop now".

This followed United trio Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Tuanzebe being the target of racism, while West Brom's Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea full-back Reece James - brother of Lauren - were also sent racist messages on social media during January.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden described the abuse as "absolutely shocking" and warned a change in the law would see social media companies "more accountable for what happens on their platforms".