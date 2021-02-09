Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Curran notched two goals and an assist in an impressive display at Solitude

Cliftonville returned to winning ways as Ryan Curran (2) and Paul O'Neill goals secured a 3-0 victory over Warrenpoint Town at Solitude as both teams finished the game with 10 men.

Curran opened the scoring after 23 minutes before O'Neill's strike on 59.

Warrenpoint had Daniel Wallace sent off after he was adjudged to have elbowed Reds captain Chris Curran.

Jamie Harney was also shown a straight red card for clashing with Wallace before Curran made it 3-0.

The result ends Cliftonville's three-game winless run while the Reds kept their first clean sheet in 10 matches. Paddy McLaughlin's side move up one place into fifth with Point in ninth.

Buoyed by collecting four points from their last two games, Warrenpoint looked to put a leaky Cliftonville defence under as much pressure as possible, perhaps mindful that the Reds had failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine matches.

Point's first opening came when the impressive Francis McCaffrey found Ryan Swan, whose deflected shot led to a corner, from which McCaffrey fired just over the crossbar.

The away side's most presentable chance fell to Adam Evans, who thumped his effort just over having eluded the Reds defenders.

That Adam opening was sandwiched between two free-kicks in dangerous positions for Point, but they failed to test McCarey from either set-piece.

Once Cliftonville gained a foothold in the game, they wasted little time in their quest for the opening goal. The industrious Paul O'Neill escaped the Point defence before holding the ball up and teeing up Aaron Donnelly, whose pinpoint cross was headed home brilliantly by Curran.

Not to be deterred, Warrenpoint pushed for an equaliser early in the second half with McCaffrey clipping the outside of McCarey's right-hand post after Colm Deasy's long throw-in.

Cliftonville defender Jamie Harney (right) received a straight red card for clashing with Daniel Wallace, who was sent off for elbowing Chris Curran

And while Sava did well to deny an O'Neill shot with his feet, there was nothing the Romanian goalkeeper could do as the 21-year-old doubled Cliftonville's advantage in the 59th-minute, finding the corner with the outside of his boot after incisive build-up play involving O'Neill, Chris Curran, Ronan Doherty and Ryan Curran.

The game descended into unsavoury scenes with 20 minutes remaining when Wallace was shown a straight red card for elbowing Chris Curran.

However, Cliftonville centre-back Harney received his marching orders from referee Steven Gregg after he appeared to grab Wallace.

Ryan Curran also saw a late goal ruled out for offside but eventually netted his second with the last kick of the game - rounding Sava and slotting home after an excellent through ball from O'Connor - as Cliftonville picked up a much-needed win and a first clean sheet since their 5-0 win over Portadown in November.