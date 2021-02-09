Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ronan Hale scores Larne's second goal during the first half

Larne missed the chance to cut the gap on Premiership leaders Linfield as they conceded a late goal in a 2-2 home draw with Portadown.

Lee Bonis headed home an equaliser with a minute left to keep the hosts five points behind the reigning champions.

Ben Guy took advantage of a horrible defensive mix-up to give Portadown a surprise early lead inside six minutes.

Larne replied with first-half goals from Dylan Mottley-Henry and Ronan Hale and looked to be heading for victory.

There was a blistering start at Inver with both sides exchanging goals inside the opening eight minutes.

Bizarre opener at Inver

Portadown went in front in bizarre circumstances as Graham Kelly and Conor Devlin got themselves into a terrible mix-up with the defender looping his attempted back header over the head of his advancing goalkeeper, presenting Guy with virtually an open net.

The lead was short-lived, however, with the home side drawing level two minutes later.

Mark Randall fired a low shot towards goal which Ports keeper Jacob Carney did well to push out but only as far as the in-rushing Mottley-Henry who slotted home on his full debut.

The former Bradford City winger turned provider for Larne's second goal on 19 minutes with a run down the right flank and his low cross was swept home from six yards by Hale, on as an early substitute for the injured David McDaid.

Hale should have done better six minutes before the interval when he had a free header from Marty Donnelly's cross but couldn't put his effort on target.

Mottley-Henry spurned a great chance to extend Larne's lead in the opening minutes of the second half when Marty Donnelly's cross landed at his feet but he couldn't make as good a connection as he would have liked and Carney was able to parry his effort.

Hale was next to test Carney with a low angled shot from the edge of the penalty area but the Manchester United loanee was again equal to the threat.

When Carney was eventually beaten, by a Marty Donnelly shot, full-back Greg Hall appeared from nowhere to head the ball clear from virtually on the goal-line as Larne ramped up the pressure.

Mottley-Henry again went close, this time with a flashing header from a Donnelly cross as the game entered its final quarter.

Late equaliser

Little was seen of Portadown as an attacking threat in the second period but substitute Lee Bonis had appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Lee Tavinder after finding himself sandwiched between Larne defenders Albert Watson and Graham Kelly as the trio chased a loose ball.

But just when the home side looked set to claim the points, Portadown claimed an equaliser in the final minute of normal time as Bonis got to a high ball ahead of goalkeeper Devlin to nod home an equaliser.

There was almost one final twist in stoppage time as Hale lined up a volley in stoppage time but while it had plenty of power, it was straight at Carney as Portadown held on for a point.