Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers19:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, England

Queens Park Rangers v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Cameron
  • 6Barbet
  • 2Kane
  • 12Ball
  • 14Johansen
  • 3Wallace
  • 10Chair
  • 45Austin
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 15Field
  • 21Willock
  • 24Kakay
  • 25Hämäläinen
  • 26Bettache
  • 29Kelman
  • 37Adomah

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 23Reid
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 3Henry
  • 14Dasilva
  • 27Janelt
  • 8Jensen
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 17Toney
  • 7Canós

Substitutes

  • 5Pinnock
  • 15Forss
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 20Ghoddos
  • 28Daniels
  • 30Rasmussen
  • 31Zamburek
  • 41Bidstrup
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455302557
3Watford30159638201854
4Swansea27158435152053
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Blackburn281161142311139
11Barnsley28116113134-339
12Preston30123153438-439
13Bristol City30123152941-1239
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton29107122331-837
16Derby2997132130-934
17Nottm Forest2989122530-533
18QPR2789102632-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
