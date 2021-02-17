Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, England

Coventry City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 8Allen
  • 25James
  • 26Shipley
  • 38Hamer
  • 11O'Hare
  • 19Walker

Substitutes

  • 1Marosi
  • 2Østigard
  • 6Kelly
  • 9Biamou
  • 12Gyökeres
  • 14Sheaf
  • 16Pask
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 41Bapaga

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Skipp
  • 23McLean
  • 17Buendía
  • 8Vrancic
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 6Zimmermann
  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 16Quintillá
  • 19Sørensen
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Tettey
  • 35Idah
  • 50Barden
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich29177539241558
2Brentford29169455302557
3Watford30159638201854
4Swansea27158435152053
5Reading30156944341051
6Bournemouth291210743281546
7Cardiff30127114233943
8Middlesbrough30127113431343
9Stoke30101283433142
10Blackburn281161142311139
11Barnsley28116113134-339
12Preston30123153438-439
13Bristol City30123152941-1239
14Millwall2981472827138
15Luton29107122331-837
16Derby2997132130-934
17Nottm Forest2989122530-533
18QPR2789102632-633
19Huddersfield3096153444-1033
20Coventry29710122740-1331
21Rotherham2785143338-529
22Sheff Wed2997132131-1028
23Birmingham29610132135-1428
24Wycombe2947182251-2919
View full Championship table

