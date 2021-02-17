Bournemouth v Rotherham United

BournemouthAFC Bournemouth20:15RotherhamRotherham United
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|29
|17
|7
|5
|39
|24
|15
|58
|2
|Brentford
|29
|16
|9
|4
|55
|30
|25
|57
|3
|Watford
|30
|15
|9
|6
|38
|20
|18
|54
|4
|Swansea
|27
|15
|8
|4
|35
|15
|20
|53
|5
|Reading
|30
|15
|6
|9
|44
|34
|10
|51
|6
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|10
|7
|43
|28
|15
|46
|7
|Cardiff
|30
|12
|7
|11
|42
|33
|9
|43
|8
|Middlesbrough
|30
|12
|7
|11
|34
|31
|3
|43
|9
|Stoke
|30
|10
|12
|8
|34
|33
|1
|42
|10
|Blackburn
|28
|11
|6
|11
|42
|31
|11
|39
|11
|Barnsley
|28
|11
|6
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|39
|12
|Preston
|30
|12
|3
|15
|34
|38
|-4
|39
|13
|Bristol City
|30
|12
|3
|15
|29
|41
|-12
|39
|14
|Millwall
|29
|8
|14
|7
|28
|27
|1
|38
|15
|Luton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|23
|31
|-8
|37
|16
|Derby
|29
|9
|7
|13
|21
|30
|-9
|34
|17
|Nottm Forest
|29
|8
|9
|12
|25
|30
|-5
|33
|18
|QPR
|27
|8
|9
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|33
|19
|Huddersfield
|30
|9
|6
|15
|34
|44
|-10
|33
|20
|Coventry
|29
|7
|10
|12
|27
|40
|-13
|31
|21
|Rotherham
|27
|8
|5
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|29
|22
|Sheff Wed
|29
|9
|7
|13
|21
|31
|-10
|28
|23
|Birmingham
|29
|6
|10
|13
|21
|35
|-14
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|29
|4
|7
|18
|22
|51
|-29
|19
