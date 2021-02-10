Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's wait to play a first home game of 2021 continues after their Scottish Championship meeting with Alloa Athletic on Wednesday was postponed.

The frozen Inverness pitch was declared unplayable after a 9:00 GMT inspection.

It is the second time the game has been postponed, and Inverness Caley's third call-off in a fortnight.

John Robertson's side have played just twice this year and 11 league games overall, three fewer than most rivals.