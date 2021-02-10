Last updated on .From the section Hull

Richie Smallwood has made 27 appearances for Hull City since his move from Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2020

Hull City captain Richie Smallwood has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in their loss to Burton on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was forced off midway through the first half of the defeat but will not require surgery.

Bottom side Burton went on to score in the 90th minute through Jonny Smith to dent Hull's push for promotion.

"It's a blow for us. It's his medial ligament in his knee," boss Grant McCann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"He's going to see a specialist on Thursday so I'll be able to give a better update after that."

Hull remain in second place in the League One table following Tuesday's goalless draw with leaders Lincoln but are level on points with third-placed Peterborough.