Brian Barry-Murphy's Rochdale have conceded 54 goals in League One so far this season, the most of any team in the division

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy says he does not fear the sack despite their poor form continuing with Tuesday's 4-1 home League One defeat by MK Dons.

The result means Barry-Murphy's side have now won just once at home in 18 matches in all competitions this term.

Dale are, though, two places above the relegation zone and face fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

"I have had loads of practice of being in difficult situations throughout my career," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Asked whether he feels his position may be at risk, the 42-year-old said: "I never do. If there comes a stage where I don't work for this club anymore or I don't get a chance to do what I do, it wouldn't be a case of telling you what I've done, it'd be a case of telling you what the club has done for me.

"The lads are emotional [after the defeat] but I feel relatively calm and clear on the way we do things and love the idea of putting that right and proving people wrong."

Rochdale's win against Bristol Rovers on 30 January was their only success in their past 10 games yet they remain outside of the drop zone.

Just two points separate Dale - in 18th place - from second-from-bottom Northampton, with Bristol Rovers, Wigan, Swindon and the Cobblers all on 24 points.

"I have real belief in the players and I just want them to demonstrate their abilities and provide them with a platform where they don't start thinking about real negative connotations like where we are in the table or how we've conceded so many goals," Barry-Murphy added.

"In a player's mind these things can be really debilitating and it's my job to keep them free from that and focus on what they can do."