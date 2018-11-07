Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Yann Songo'o's sending off was for foul and abusive language, it was reported from Saturday's game

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo'o has been charged by the FA after allegedly making a homophobic comment during their defeat by Tranmere on 30 January.

Songo'o was sent off by referee Paul Howard for using foul and abusive language, leading to an investigation.

And the 29-year-old has now been charged with an "aggravated breach" of rule E3 "because the language included a reference to sexual orientation."

Facing a possible six to 12-game ban, he has until 24 February to respond.

Following the defeat, which dropped them to sixth in League Two, Morecambe said in a statement external-link that they "abhor abuse of any sort".

Under Football Association disciplinary guidelines, rule E3 states players "shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".