Steve Cotterill was appointed Shrewsbury boss on 27 November

Manager Steve Cotterill continues to put his "body on the line" to help Shrewsbury Town despite spending the past month in hospital with Covid-19, says assistant boss Aaron Wilbraham.

The 56-year-old went to hospital on 15 January and spent time in intensive care but is slowly recovering.

Wilbraham said Cotterill played a big part in Tuesday's win over Sunderland.

"He's put in so much time and effort and to be doing that is unbelievable," Wilbraham told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We all need to realise the gaffer is still in hospital. He gets out of breath when he is speaking to the lads. He is putting his body on the line for the team even though he is not here.

"He is so heavily involved with the detail he gives us for training, the pre-match and post-match talks he gives the lads.

"A lot of people wouldn't be able to do that because of the condition but he's pushing himself for the club and the fans and the team. He's still in hospital, 40 days in bed now. It's unbelievable from him."

The Shrews have earned 24 points from a possible 36 since Cotterill took over as manager of of the League One club on 27 November.

They are 17th in the table, but if Cotterill's side were to win the two games they have in hand on sixth-placed Charlton they would be just four points adrift of the Addicks.

The 2-1 victory over the Black Cats was Sunderland's first away league defeat of the season.

Wilbraham says Cotterill's input has been "massive", both before and after contracting coronavirus.

"The gaffer was on to them at half-time and told the lads to believe. He was a real calming influence," Abraham added.

"He sent messages to a few individuals in a calm manner and it lifted the boys. They came out full throttle and got the deserved victory."