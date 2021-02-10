Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Peterhead are among the lower-league clubs currently in limbo

The lower-league season should be scrapped after its shutdown was extended into March, says Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

All levels below the Championship - as well as Scottish Cup ties and women's football - were paused on 12 January amid tighter coronavirus restrictions.

League 1 and 2 clubs had proposed the regular testing of players in an attempt to resume action this month.

"I would call it a day and put everyone out their misery," said McInally.

"I don't think they can keep dragging this out, because players need to know what they will be doing. There are mental health issues at stake here.

"For me, they need to put it to bed. Next season, we need to make sure financially we're okay.

"We were prepared to test, but that is just a waste of money for part-time clubs whose players then go to work."

McInally believes League 1 Peterhead and fellow lower-tier teams have been "discriminated against" by the Scottish FA's initial decision to stop them playing while allowing the Premiership and Championship to continue.

Leagues 1 and 2 are less than halfway through their truncated 27-game campaign, with clubs reportedly discussing the possibility of further shortening the season to 18 matches.

"I don't want to finish it with 18 games, that's not enough for a season," McInally added.

"Selfishly, I would love to keep playing because I'm really missing it, but I just think League 1 and 2 clubs have been unfairly treated.

"All football should have been shut down. When it wasn't, it become discriminatory against the lower leagues."