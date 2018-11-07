Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Arena Nationala hosted the Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao in 2012

Chelsea's Champions League last-16 first leg against Atletico Madrid will be played in Romania because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

La Liga leaders Atletico were due to host the game on Tuesday, 23 February at 20:00 GMT but it will now be played at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

Spain has placed restrictions on travellers from the UK, where a new variant of Covid-19 is present.

Premier League side Chelsea will still host the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

European football's governing body Uefa thanked both clubs for their "support and close co-operation", as well as the Romanian Football Federation for its assistance and agreement to stage the fixture.

Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced both Liverpool and Manchester City's Champions League last-16 first legs in Germany to be moved to neutral grounds in Budapest, Hungary.

In the Europa League, Manchester United and Arsenal's last-32 first-leg matches have also been moved to neutral venues.