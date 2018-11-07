Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Michael Cooper had only made two substitute appearances in the English Football League before the start of this season

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says goalkeeper Michael Cooper has what it takes to have a "fantastic career".

The homegrown keeper, 21, made a number of good saves as Argyle won 1-0 at Accrington in League One on Tuesday.

Having been second choice in Lowe's first season as Argyle boss, Cooper has become an ever-present this season, keeping eight clean sheets in 33 games.

"I think he's been top, top drawer from start to finish," Lowe said after the victory at the Wham Stadium.

"His attitude, his application, his desire, his commitment to do what he wants to do and to be the best he can be, the last time I saw someone like, I won't mention his name, but he went on and had a fantastic career."

Cooper made his first-team debut in October 2017 after an injury crisis among Plymouth's goalkeepers, but had to wait until the first day of this season to make his first league start.

"Mike's my number one keeper and he's doing fantastic for us, along with the rest of the lads," added Lowe.

"If he keeps learning, keeps doing the right things, he's got a fantastic career ahead of him."