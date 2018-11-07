Matthew Tipton was thrilled by the continuing application of his largely young side in Tuesday's 2-2 draw against title contenders Larne

Portadown boss Matthew Tipton has lauded the efforts of Irish Premiership players in continuing to produce entertaining football in the current cycle of Saturday and Tuesday games.

Tipton's young Ports battled to a 2-2 with title-chasing Larne on Tuesday.

There will be no relegation this season but Tipton says his 10th-placed side are still fighting for every point.

"That's our fifth game in 14 days. Boys are coming straight here from work," the Ports boss told BBC Radio Ulster.

"But it's football isn't it. We want to play.

"Myself and David Miskelly (Portadown assistant manager) were driving up in the car and I said to Dave about those days when you are properly tired but you actually just love playing.

"You couldn't have trained. If the manager asked you to jog across the pitch in training, no! (you wouldn't do it)…..but you can do it for 90-plus minutes and run 12 kilometres with 2,000m of sprinting or whatever these boys would have been producing tonight."

Tipton's son George among young Ports

Tipton's son George was among the youngsters in Tuesday night's team and the Ports boss says the experience gleaned by occasions such as the Inver Park contest will aid their development.

"We had Barney McKeown and George aged 18 and 19 as the two sitting midfielders with 17-year-old Oisin Conaty in front of them.

"This is invaluable experience for them. Going out and learning to play against top-class players Fuad Sule and Mark Randall, real top top players at this level.

"They are learning and learning quickly week on week and improving and that is helping us improve as a team.

"I have to give full credit to my team. They keep going to the 90th-plus minute there to try and get something from the game."

That endeavour yielded Lee Bonis' last-minute equaliser after Ben Guy had given the Shamrock Park outfit an early lead.

The Portadown boss is now looking forward to a run of four consecutive home games - weather permitting

Portadown's spirit was also matched by bottom-placed Carrick Rangers who snatched a late goal to hold leaders and champions Linfield to a 1-1 draw at Taylor's Avenue.

"Tonight you see two teams that are at the bottom of the league have gone all the way to the 90th minute to get an equaliser," continued Tipton.

"They are just doing it week in week out and it's brilliant.

"It's tough but it gets my week in because there's nothing else going on in the world at the minute. Saturday Tuesday with a little bit of training around it. It's certainly pleasing me when you get a result like tonight."

After a run of three away games this month which started with a 3-0 defeat by Linfield before excellent draws against Coleraine and Larne, Tipton is looking forward to his getting back to home duty this weekend against Cliftonville.

"I think we've only had three home games all season so if the groundsman says there's anything wrong with the pitch, he knows what he will be getting and that's a volley of abuse," joked the Ports boss.

"But we will have four games in 10 days at home after Saturday so it (the Shamrock Park pitch) will certainly come under a bit of pressure."