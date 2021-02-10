Archive: When 'Ryan and Rob' visited Wrexham...

National League football team Wrexham are now owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and people throughout football and beyond have been reacting to the news.

Deadpool star Reynolds, who Forbes magazine estimated to be the second highest paid actor in 2020 behind only Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and McElhenney, the creator of TV series Always Sunny in Philadelphia, have invested £2 million in the club.

BBC Sport Wales has had a look at what people are saying about one of the most surprising sporting stories of the year.

David Beckham promoted Deadpool 2, which starred Ryan Reynolds

'Welcome to the most beautiful game in the world'

If there is one man who can appreciate what it is like to be passionate about football while having wider interests in the US, that man is former England midfielder David Beckham.

Beckham, owner of Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami, played himself in a sketch promoting the film Deadpool 2 after being referenced in the first film.

Beckham was among the first to congratulate Reynolds on social media, writing on Instagram "welcome to the most beautiful game in the world."

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, actor Bart Johnson and Canadian singer Jann Arden also posted their congratulations to Reynolds, as did Houston defensive end JJ Watt, a five-time Pro Bowl pick.

Online traffic searches for Wrexham have also gone through the roof, with the story being picked up by sources such as Hollywood breaking news site Deadline.com.

'I thought it was a wind up'

Former Wales striker Dean Saunders, who managed Wrexham, says he expects success will follow quickly along with the £2m of investment.

"I think we all thought it this a wind up when it first broke, 'this has to be a joke' but finally they've got it over the line and I think in this day and age just to keep the club surviving is good," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"Everything they've said sounded right, they are going to invest money into the community side of things, the ladies team they're going to put some money into that, and the stadium's going to be obviously refurbished so I think it's just great for Wales."

Another former Wales international, former Wrexham player and director Barry Horne, says the investment will be "transformative," for the club who have been seeking a return to the Football League for 13-years since ending their 87-year stay with relegation in 2008.

"It is an exciting time, the excitement has been fantastic and constant the more information we have received," Horne told BBC Wales.

"There is a huge sense of relief it has gone through. They've been impeccably professional.

"The money they have invested is transformative... it is a phenomenal amount of money at this level.

"That would double Wrexham's budget, it is life changing for Wrexham football club at this time."

In their mission statement to supporters Wrexham's new owners pledged to explore the renovation of the Racecourse Ground

'I can just say I am from Wrexham now'

Wrexham fans across North Wales have been celebrating the news, but one Wrexham fan in the US is looking forward to the Hollywood association putting his hometown on the map.

Dyfed Avalon-Thomas, originally from Wrexham but now living in Pullman, Washington State, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast he believes the investment will improve the team and raise the profile of his home town.

"I think they'll attract the higher calibre of player, people who maybe wouldn't have wanted to come up to Wrexham are going to be tempted now.

"This is literally putting Wrexham on the map, I no longer have to say I'm from North Wales slash near Liverpool, I can just say I'm from Wrexham."

Wrexham's Supporters' Club, who have relinquished ownership, have asked all Wrexham fans to back the new era at the club, which is likely to include a fly-on-the-wall style documentary.

"We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of," they said.