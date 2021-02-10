When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup quarter-final draw is set to be held on Thursday before Barnsley face Chelsea in the final fifth-round tie.

If Thursday's earlier tie between Wolves and Southampton is settled without the need for extra time, you can watch the draw live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website at 19:45 GMT.

Should Wolves v Southampton require extra time, the result of the draw will be given at half-time during BBC One's coverage of Barnsley v Chelsea.

Manchester United and Bournemouth booked their places in the last eight of the competition on Tuesday.

The quarter-finals are set to take place across the weekend of 20-21 March.

The draw numbers

1 Bournemouth

2 Manchester United

3 Sheffield United or Bristol City

4 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Southampton

5 Barnsley or Chelsea

6 Everton or Tottenham Hotspur

7 Swansea City or Manchester City

8 Leicester City or Brighton & Hove Albion