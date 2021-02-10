Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham have not played a home league game since 13 December

Tottenham Hotspur will have to reschedule their Women's Super League game against Bristol City because of a frozen pitch at Barnet's Hive Stadium.

Spurs and the match officials carried out an early inspection of the surface at the stadium and found the pitch to be unsafe for play.

It means Tottenham have not played a home fixture since beating Aston Villa before the winter break on 13 December.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed at a later date.