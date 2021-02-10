Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Bristol-born Keith Curle is a former England international defender

League One side Northampton Town have parted company with manager Keith Curle and his assistant Colin West.

The Cobblers are 23rd in the table with just six wins and 20 goals from their 26 matches so far.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "Our results and lack of goals have left us in a very difficult position. We have a huge amount of respect for Keith and Colin but feel a change is required."

Under-18s coach Jon Brady has been placed in caretaker charge

He will be assisted by Ian Sampson and Marc Richards.

Curle, 57, was appointed in October 2018 and won promotion from League Two via the play-offs last season.

Thomas said the club will always owe Curle and West "a debt of gratitude for the promotion they achieved".

He added: "Keith and Colin leave with our thanks and our best wishes and their time at the club will go down as a success, especially managing us through the difficult period of Covid-19."

Former England, Wimbledon and Manchester City defender Curle joined Northampton after three and a half years as Carlisle United boss and has also managed Mansfield Town, Chester, Torquay United and Notts County.