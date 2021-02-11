Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Burnley's women currently play in the Northern Premier Division - one tier below the Championship

Burnley owner Alan Pace has set the club's women's team the target of reaching the Championship within four years after bringing it under the same umbrella as its male counterpart.

The team was run by Burnley FC in the Community and back-to-back promotions put them in the third tier of the game.

They will now share the Barnfield Training Centre, which is used by Sean Dyche's first-team squad.

Pace has also revealed plans for a women's academy.

"Burnley is an inclusive club and this announcement signals our intent to put women's football at the very heart of it," he said.

"Over the coming seasons we will fully support and invest in our new women's football strategy, with the ambition to gain promotion to the FA Women's Championship within four years and ultimately become a full-time professional outfit."

Manager Matt Bee added: "This is exciting for all aspirational young footballers in Burnley, with the club demonstrating real ambition within the women's game and a commitment to invest in infrastructure and development over the coming seasons."

The FA Women's National League North is currently suspended due to the national lockdown in England.