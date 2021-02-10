Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Hatem Abd Elhamed (centre) has moved back to his homeland of Israel

Hatem Abd Elhamed has left Celtic and returned to former club Hapoel Be'er Sheva on a permanent basis, the Glasgow club has confirmed.

The 29-year-old Israel defender signed for Celtic in summer 2019, making 31 appearances.

But Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealed Elhamed had been homesick.

"He's really struggled with life here. He's been through a really tough time of it mentally," Lennon told BBC Scotland on Saturday.

"His wife and young son are back in Israel and he really wanted to go home."