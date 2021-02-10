Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Harvey Elliott is spending the 2020-21 season on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers

Liverpool have been told that the fee they must pay Fulham for Harvey Elliott will be a record for a 16-year-old.

Fulham said they were "very pleased" with the undisclosed amount, awarded by the independent Professional Football Compensation Committee following a tribunal.

Liverpool were unable to negotiate a compensation package with Fulham when they signed Elliott, then 16, in 2019.

The fee for the England youth winger is reported to be external-link around £4m.

Elliott signed a three-year deal with the Premier League champions in 2020, once he was eligible to sign a professional contract after turning 17 on 4 April.

He became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute for Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 2019, aged just 16 years and 30 days.