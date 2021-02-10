Last updated on .From the section European Football

Defender Jules Kounde ran from his own half to score the superb opening goal

Sevilla's Jules Kounde scored a fine goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side as Barcelona lost their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Kounde ran from his own penalty area, beat four Barca players and confidently fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Rakitic - who left the Nou Camp at the end of August after winning 11 trophies with Barca - made sure with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.

Lionel Messi could have snatched a late away goal but was denied by Bono.

Julen Lopetegui's side saw out the win without conceding to take a big advantage into the second leg at the Nou Camp on 3 March.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-0 in the final three years ago.

Athletic Bilbao - who could win the yet-to-be-played 2019-20 final in April external-link - are in the second semi-final against Levante.