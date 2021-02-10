Sevilla's Jules Kounde scored a fine goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side as Barcelona lost their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.
Kounde ran from his own penalty area, beat four Barca players and confidently fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Rakitic - who left the Nou Camp at the end of August after winning 11 trophies with Barca - made sure with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.
Lionel Messi could have snatched a late away goal but was denied by Bono.
Julen Lopetegui's side saw out the win without conceding to take a big advantage into the second leg at the Nou Camp on 3 March.
Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-0 in the final three years ago.
Athletic Bilbao - who could win the yet-to-be-played 2019-20 final in April - are in the second semi-final against Levante.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 17VidalBooked at 84mins
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos Silva
- 18EscuderoBooked at 66minsSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 69'minutes
- 25Reges
- 8JordánBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGudeljat 80'minutes
- 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes
- 10Rakitic
- 24GómezSubstituted forRekikat 69'minutes
- 15En-NesyriSubstituted forde Jongat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 2Gnagnon
- 3Gómez
- 4Rekik
- 6Gudelj
- 9de Jong
- 11El Haddadi
- 21Torres
- 22Vázquez
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 24Firpo
- 28Mingueza
- 23UmtitiSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 90'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
- 11Dembélé
- 10Messi
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 17Machado Trincão
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 26Peña
- 27Kourouma Kourouma
- 29De la Fuente
- 30Collado
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away6