Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
SevillaSevilla2BarcelonaBarcelona0

Sevilla 2-0 Barcelona: Ivan Rakitic scores in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Sevilla celebrate their opening goal
Defender Jules Kounde ran from his own half to score the superb opening goal

Sevilla's Jules Kounde scored a fine goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side as Barcelona lost their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Kounde ran from his own penalty area, beat four Barca players and confidently fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Rakitic - who left the Nou Camp at the end of August after winning 11 trophies with Barca - made sure with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.

Lionel Messi could have snatched a late away goal but was denied by Bono.

Julen Lopetegui's side saw out the win without conceding to take a big advantage into the second leg at the Nou Camp on 3 March.

Barcelona beat Sevilla 5-0 in the final three years ago.

Athletic Bilbao - who could win the yet-to-be-played 2019-20 final in Aprilexternal-link - are in the second semi-final against Levante.

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 17VidalBooked at 84mins
  • 12Koundé
  • 20Santos Silva
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 66minsSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 69'minutes
  • 25Reges
  • 8JordánBooked at 64minsSubstituted forGudeljat 80'minutes
  • 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes
  • 10Rakitic
  • 24GómezSubstituted forRekikat 69'minutes
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forde Jongat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 2Gnagnon
  • 3Gómez
  • 4Rekik
  • 6Gudelj
  • 9de Jong
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 21Torres
  • 22Vázquez

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 24Firpo
  • 28Mingueza
  • 23UmtitiSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 90'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 45mins
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16GonzálezSubstituted forPuigat 85'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 26Peña
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 30Collado
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away6

