Moise Kean has scored 12 goals for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain, winners of the French Cup for five of the last six seasons, reached the last 32 of the competition by edging past Ligue 2 side Caen.

On-loan Everton striker Moise Kean scored the winner for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the second half to take his tally to 12 for the campaign.

PSG could have had another late on but Pablo Sarabia saw his effort denied.

Ligue 1 leaders Lille, Monaco and Marseille were all victorious to seal progression into the next round.