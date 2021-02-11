Callum Wilson: Injured Newcastle United striker out for six to eight weeks
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.
Wilson, 28, was forced off during the first half of Saturday's win 3-2 over Southampton at St James' Park.
Javier Manquillo also limped off before half-time and fellow defender Fabian Schar had to be carried off on a stretcher late on.
"Losing three players, including your centre-forward, for weeks is a bitter pill," said manager Steve Bruce.
"We don't think he needs an operation but it takes time."
England international Wilson is Newcastle's top scorer this season, with 10 goals in 23 appearances.
Bruce also confirmed that 29-year-old Switzerland centre-back Schar has had surgery on torn knee ligaments and will miss about eight weeks.
Spanish right-back Manquillo, 26, injured his ankle ligaments and is also expected to be out for a similar length of time.
- Clubs 'falling to pieces' with injuries - Bruce
- Why are so many players getting injuries this season?
- The Six Nations is back: Rugby Union Weekly unpacks Scotland's Calcutta Cup triumph and other talking points
- Teach Me A Lesson: Greg James and Bella Mackie ask what we might have missed in school
Comments
Join the conversation