Joel Randall had only made two substitute appearances in League Two before the start of this season

Exeter City winger Joel Randall says he has tried not to let reports of a move away from the club distract him.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 28 appearances in his first season.

Charlton Athletic reportedly had bids rejected while Celtic and Swansea City were also linked with Randall, who has come from Exeter's renowned academy.

"I didn't take much notice of it, the agent kept me in touch with a few things and I was aware there was some interest," Randall told BBC Sport.

"But at the end of the day I was fully committed to Exeter.

"I said to them I want to be successful this season and I was just keeping my head down, working hard to play every Saturday and Tuesday for them, so it didn't really bother me too much."

Exeter's academy has launched the careers of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Wales international Ethan Ampadu and Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, along with a host of other players plying their trade in the EFL.

"Of course, seeing the Celtic shout was dream stuff really, to see that interest," added Randall.

"But I've got a job to do with Exeter so I can't let it distract me.

"We know the names of Watkins, Ampadu, Grimes, they've all shown what the academy can produce so they'll put us in that sort of bracket as well.

"In the future hopefully we can match their careers. They know it's a good academy and we keep producing, so hopefully that can continue."