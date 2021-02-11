Last updated on .From the section Watford

Achraf Lazaar made his last first-team Newcastle appearance in August 2017

Watford have signed ex-Newcastle United left-back Achraf Lazaar on a deal initially until the end of the season.

The Morocco international, 29, made just nine appearances in four-and-a-half years at St James' Park, leaving the Premier League side last week.

Former Palermo man Lazaar, who can play further forward, spent last season at Italian side Cosenza and has also had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hornets have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.